Lapu-Lapu endorses P4.8B LLEX skyway project

THE Lapu-Lapu City Development Council (CDC) on Thursday, May 21, 2026, officially approved the endorsement of the proposed Lapu-Lapu Expressway (LLEX) Project as an Infrastructure Flagship Project of the City Government.

The project was presented during the council meeting by Engr. Allan Alfon, president and general manager of Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corp., and gained formal backing as part of the City’s continuing push for major infrastructure development.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, in a public announcement, said the P4.8-billion LLEX Project will be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, ensuring that the expressway will be realized at no cost to the City Government.

“Crucially, this landmark initiative is structured as a Public-Private Partnership Project, meaning it will be realized at absolutely zero cost to the City Government, safeguarding our public funds while delivering world-class infrastructure,” said Chan.

The project is a joint venture between the City Government and LLEX Corp. aimed at improving mobility, easing traffic congestion and strengthening economic opportunities in the city.

Features

LLEX is a proposed 12-kilometer, four-lane elevated skyway in Cebu that will connect the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

The skyway is expected to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time between Cebu City and MCIA from around 35 minutes to just 12 minutes.

The multi-billion-peso expressway is also expected to help decongest existing road networks, particularly along high-traffic corridors connecting residential, commercial and tourism areas within Lapu-Lapu City and nearby areas.

SunStar Cebu previously reported that the project’s groundbreaking faced multiple delays due to pending project documents, profit-sharing negotiations and scheduling conflicts.

Once completed, LLEX will become the first skyway in the Visayas and Mindanao region. / DPC