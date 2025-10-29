Lapu-Lapu enforces traffic, security measures for Kalag-Kalag

The public is advised that visitors to Humay-Humay Catholic Cemetery may park their vehicles along Lt. Gen. Eleno Amores Sr. Road (Hoops Dome) and on Maximo V. Patalinghug Avenue, where one-side parking will be observed.

Parking is strictly prohibited along Humay-Humay Road, S. Osmeña Street, Ceres, and Sangi and Bukana Road.

The CTMS also reminded motorists of designated loading and unloading zones, enforcing a 10-meter no-parking zone at key intersections near the Humay-Humay area.

These include the corners of Lt. Gen. Eleno Amores Sr. Road (Hoops Dome), corner of Humay-Humay Road, Maximo V. Patalinghug Avenue, corner of Humay-Humay Road, as well as the intersections of Ceres, corner of Humay-Humay Road, and Sangi and Bukana Road.

Meanwhile, visitors going to the Municipal Cemetery in Sitio Tugas, Barangay Gun-ob, may park their vehicles along S. Osmeña Street, where one-side parking will be implemented.

Exceptions will be made for senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities (PWDs), who will be allowed entry for passenger drop-off.

Moderate traffic is expected along Basak-Marigondon Road leading to the private cemetery, Mactan Island Memorial Garden (MIMG). Parking will be available inside MIMG.

The inner lane will be designated for cemetery-bound vehicles, while the outer lane will remain open to traffic heading toward the Municipality of Cordova and Barangay Marigondon.

Moderate traffic is also anticipated around the Haven of Peace Memorial Garden in Barangay Mactan. No road closures will be implemented, but traffic enforcers will be deployed to ensure smooth vehicle flow.

Security

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office reminded the public that several items will be strictly prohibited inside cemetery premises. These include firearms and sharp objects such as knives, cutters, and spatulas.

Also not allowed are alcoholic beverages, pets, guitars, loud sound systems, flammable materials, cigarettes, and lighters. (DPC)