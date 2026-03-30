Lapu-Lapu eyes 6-month aid plan amid Middle East crisis

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government is preparing intervention programs to help residents cope with the potential economic impact of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

The City Crisis Management Committee convened in a meeting on Monday, March 30, 2026, at the Mayor’s Office to finalize immediate response measures, with Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" King-Chan leading the discussions alongside key local officials and department heads.

Chan said the City Government is taking a proactive approach to ensure timely assistance for residents should the situation abroad further escalate.

The proposed programs include assistance and reintegration support for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), emergency livelihood and cash-for-work schemes, subsidized rice program, fuel aid for the transport sector, and the Urban Gardening and Household Food Production program.

Among the matters taken up were the proposed supplemental investment plan and strategies to address potential energy supply disruptions.

The planned interventions may run for up to six months, subject to extension depending on funding availability and how long the crisis persists.

City officials said the measures are intended to mitigate the impact of possible spikes in fuel prices, disruptions in food supply, and job instability, particularly among vulnerable households, transport workers, small businesses, and returning OFWs. (DPC)