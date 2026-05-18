Lapu-Lapu eyes end of 4-day workweek

Summary

The Lapu-Lapu City Government is reviewing the potential lifting of its four-day workweek arrangement, with an official administrative announcement expected by June 2026.

Implemented under Executive Order 2026-23-A on April 13, the compressed workweek served as an emergency response measure to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" Chan also discussed stricter market price monitoring, financial and rice subsidies for affected workers, and the continuation of the P20 rice program.

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government is reviewing the possible lifting of its four-day workweek arrangement, which was implemented in April 2026 as part of the City’s emergency response measures to address the impact of the ongoing Middle East crisis.

“We are currently evaluating our workplace arrangements and will make an official administrative announcement next month on whether the four-day workweek will be lifted,” Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan announced during a Crisis Management Team meeting on Monday, May 18.

She said the City Government is expected to issue an official administrative announcement by June regarding the status of the compressed workweek, which was implemented under Executive Order 2026-23-A on April 13.

The order covers several government offices, while frontline offices, including those handling health, traffic and environmental concerns, retained regular working hours from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the City Government discussed additional measures, including stricter market price monitoring to ensure recent diesel price rollbacks lead to lower prices of basic goods.

Officials also tackled the distribution of financial assistance and rice subsidies to tourism workers, delivery riders, habal-habal drivers, fisherfolk, vendors and public utility vehicle drivers affected by rising fuel and living costs.

Chan also highlighted the continued implementation of the P20 rice program, which has already benefited thousands of residents through direct sales and barangay caravan distributions. / DPC