Lapu-Lapu gears up for Asean defense meetings

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government is preparing security, emergency response, traffic management and other support systems for the 20th Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and 13th ADMM-Plus, which will be held at the Mactan Expo Center on Oct. 28 and 29, 2026.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan said the City Government held a coordination meeting Monday, Sept. 28, with the Department of National Defense (DND), regional agencies and the Lapu-Lapu City Asean Organizing Committee to finalize preparations for the meetings and related activities scheduled from Oct. 27 to 30.

“Lapu-Lapu City is ready to welcome our Asean guests and to once again demonstrate our capacity to host an international gathering with professionalism, coordination, and the genuine Oponganon hospitality,” she said.

The ADMM is Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ highest-level defense cooperation mechanism, while the ADMM-Plus brings together Asean member states and eight dialogue partners for defense cooperation and regional security discussions.

The Philippines, as Asean chair in 2026, is hosting the meetings. The 20th ADMM also marks the mechanism’s 20th anniversary.

City’s experience

Chan said the city’s experience hosting the 48th Asean Summit and Related Meetings in May and the Asean Tourism Forum in January strengthened its systems for security, emergency response, traffic management and other services for international delegates.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, led by Nagiel Bañacia, presented its emergency response preparations during the meeting.

Among those present were DND Senior Undersecretary Ireneo Espino, DND Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Marita Yoro, Commodore Elmer Toriado, Police Regional Office 7 Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Director Col. Agosto Daskeo and Civil Defense Officer 3 Rhafael Luche.

Chan said the City will apply the systems developed through its previous international events as it prepares to welcome the defense ministers and other delegates. / DPC