Lapu-Lapu gears up for ‘Brigada’ cleanup

LAPU-LAPU City is strengthening solid waste management efforts in public schools ahead of Brigada Eskwela 2026, with environmental programs and stricter enforcement of waste regulations taking focus during the third regular Local School Board meeting.

Brigada Eskwela 2026 will run from June 1 to 5.

In a statement released on Saturday, May 17, the City Information Office said the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), in coordination with the Department of Education–Lapu-Lapu City Division, is conducting a “comprehensive inventory” of solid waste management facilities in all public schools to ensure the implementation of environmental regulations.

Single-use plastic rules

The City Government is also strengthening environmental programs through “Project Cindi,” which promotes urban gardening in schools, along with campaigns on proper waste segregation and the strict enforcement of the single-use plastic ordinance.

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City implemented an ordinance regulating and limiting single-use plastics as part of its environmental protection efforts, encouraging the use of eco-friendly alternatives such as paper and reusable bags.

The City Government’s ordinance also includes restrictions on plastic bags and a ban on plastic straws, with penalties for violations to help reduce waste and protect marine ecosystems.

Penalties for violations range from P500 to P1,000 for first offenses, P2,000 to P3,000 for second offenses and P4,000 to P5,000 for third offenses.

Repeat violators may also face suspension or revocation of business permits as part of the City’s stricter enforcement of environmental policies.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan also met with barangay captains to strengthen partnerships and discuss the compliance of primary and secondary schools with the City Government’s Solid Waste Management Program.

Cenro also launched the Plastic Innovation Challenge and the search for the “Greenest and Cleanest Purok and Barangay,” which are open to students, schools and community groups in line with the observance of Earth Day and National Environment Month in June. / DPC