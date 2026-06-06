Lapu-Lapu grants bonus for Charter Day

Regular and casual employees of the Lapu-Lapu City Government will receive a P3,000 incentive in celebration of the city’s 65th Charter Day, Mayor Ma. Cynthia King-Chan announced during a press conference on June 3.

Chan said the bonus is a recognition of the dedication and hard work of the city’s workforce.

“There will be a P3,000 incentive for casual and regular employees,” she said.

While funds for the incentive have already been secured, the City Government has yet to announce when it will be distributed.

Under Proclamation 1276, June 17 is a special non-working holiday in Lapu-Lapu City to allow residents to participate in Charter Day activities.

The city celebrates its charter anniversary every June 17, marking its conversion from the municipality of Opon into a chartered city through Republic Act 3134, signed by then President Carlos P. Garcia in 1961. It was later renamed in honor of Datu Lapulapu, the Mactan chieftain who defeated Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in 1521.

The City Government has organized month-long activities to commemorate the milestone.

Celebrations opened on June 1 with a Pride Walk promoting diversity and inclusivity. Among the key events is the launch of the One Lapu-Lapu app, a digital platform aimed at improving access to government services and information.

From June 9 to 11, 30 barangays will participate in the Mugna Competition, a street design contest showcasing local creativity and culture in collaboration with artists and designers.

The city will also take part in Independence Day activities at the Mactan Shrine on June 12 and hold a Tourism Caravan on June 15, offering exclusive discounts and promotions for Oponganons to support local tourism and businesses.

The Charter Day celebration on June 17 will feature a grand parade honoring the city’s gold medalists in the Palarong Pambansa, along with recognition rites and awards for outstanding barangays.

Festivities will culminate in a celebrity basketball exhibition game featuring actors and athletes, including Aljur Abrenica, Diego Loyzaga, Jairus Aquino, Andrew Mulach, Yuki Sakamoto, Lance Carr and Dondon Hontiveros.

The celebration aims to honor the city’s history while highlighting the achievements, culture and unity of the Oponganon community. / April Vince Villacorta and Jasmine Mae Vergantiños, CNU interns