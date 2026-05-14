Lapu-Lapu holds 10th job fair to boost local employment

Summary

The Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment Service Office conducted its 10th job fair of the year on May 14, 2026, at the Mahi Center, targeting fresh graduates and first-time seekers.

The one-day recruitment event gathered 28 employers offering 1,421 vacancies, resulting in 145 applicants being hired on the spot out of 1,102 registered participants.

Peso officer-in-charge Kim Francisco attributed the large turnout to the venue's strategic location, noting the city now conducts up to three job fairs monthly to address local unemployment.

FRESH graduates and first-time job seekers Jackielyn Bentoy and Samson Limpag walked away with more than just application stubs on Thursday, May 14, 2026, after being hired on the spot during a recruitment event in Lapu-Lapu City.

The “Job Fair sa Mahi Center,” organized by the City Public Employment Service Office (Peso), aimed to connect job seekers with immediate opportunities. The two were among hundreds of applicants who flocked to the venue for the one-day activity.

Limpag, who graduated with a Bachelor of Secondary Education in April, told SunStar Cebu he did not expect to secure a position during his first experience at a job fair.

“Kulbaan pero nalipay. Wa sab mi ga-expect ma-hire mi dayon (Nervous but happy, we did not expect to be hired immediately),” Limpag said.

Immediate hiring

Hired as an English as a Second Language teacher, Limpag said the opportunity serves as a stepping stone in his teaching career. Bentoy, an elementary education graduate, said she readily accepted the offer to start her career before eventually pursuing work in private schools.

Bentoy said she did not expect the hiring process to be so quick despite the long lines and heat outside the venue. Both applicants arrived at the venue as early as 6 a.m. to get ahead of the crowd. As of 3:30 p.m., a total of 1,102 applicants had registered, including 630 females and 472 males.

Data from Peso showed 145 applicants were hired on the spot, consisting of 101 females and 44 males. Peso officer-in-charge Kim Francisco said he was surprised by the large turnout, attributing it to the venue’s strategic location near the Mactan Economic Processing Zone.

Francisco said many of the applicants were fresh graduates and first-time seekers entering the labor force. The event gathered 28 employers offering a total of 1,421 vacancies across several sectors including hotels, hospitality, malls and supermarkets.

Monthly recruitment

The activity marked Peso’s 10th job fair for the year. While the office initially targeted quarterly events, the increasing demand for employment services has prompted the City to conduct up to three fairs a month.

Francisco said the frequent recruitment drives help address the city’s unemployment rate and provide immediate help to those in the productive age bracket. Most applicants were aged 18 to 25, a demographic highly sought after by companies for entry-level and startup positions.

The job fair was held in partnership with Mahi Center and the Mepz Human Resource Association. Francisco noted that younger applicants often find more success in these settings due to the diverse range of participating industries.

The City remains committed to facilitating stable employment for Lapu-Lapu City residents through regular hiring drives. Francisco encouraged residents to monitor official social media channels for future recruitment schedules and Peso programs. / DPC