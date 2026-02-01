Lapu-Lapu hospital to adjust services during weeklong cleaning

SERVICES at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital will be adjusted from February 9 to February 15, 2026, as the facility conducts a mandatory seven-day fumigation and deep cleaning, hospital officials said.

The cleaning will cover key hospital areas, including the operating room, delivery room and nursery. The activity will start on Monday, February 9, and end on Sunday, February 15.

“Giawhag ang tanang hingtungdan sa pag-adto sa pinakaduol nga laing ospital o lying-in clinic samtang nagpahigayon kita sa pagpanglimpyo,” LLCH said.

(All concerned are advised to proceed to the nearest alternative hospital or lying-in clinic while the cleaning activities are ongoing.)

The City Public Information Office said the activity follows the 2026 Quarterly Maternal-Perinatal Statistics and the proposed cleaning schedule of the Department of Health-Central Visayas Center for Health Development.

Located in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, the hospital provides services in general medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine and surgery.

LLCH also offers diagnostic services such as X-rays, electrocardiograms and laboratory tests. The hospital recently expanded its surgical services to include orthopedic procedures and added more medical specialists.

As a Level 1 general hospital, LLCH provides both inpatient and outpatient care and works with city health programs to offer free or subsidized services for indigent patients. (DPC)