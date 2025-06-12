Lapu-Lapu intensifies watch on scam hubs in subdivisions

AUTHORITIES in Lapu-Lapu City are keeping a close watch on suspected scam hubs possibly hidden in private subdivisions as part of their intensified crackdown on cybercrime activities.

Outgoing Mayor and Congressman-elect Junard “Ahong” Chan told reporters on Thursday, June 12, 2025, that law enforcement is actively monitoring additional private subdivisions suspected of being used as scam hubs.

Chan made the statement after confirming that the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Central Visayas successfully raided a subdivision-based scam hub last June 4, following a period of extensive surveillance.

The operation led to the arrest of 31 individuals, including two Taiwanese nationals, for alleged involvement in a large-scale online scamming operation.

“The operation was indeed successful because we had long been conducting surveillance on that subdivision where a scam hub was operating,” said Chan in Cebuano.

He also disclosed that the owner of the house where the operation took place is under investigation, including the involvement of the subdivision’s homeowners’ association president, although details remain limited as authorities continue to evaluate the confiscated computer data.

While the City Government has a task force under Executive Order 2024-40, Chan said coordination with the Bureau of Immigration would speed up action against foreign nationals involved in these operations.

He acknowledged that subdivisions are difficult to access without a search warrant, whereas business establishments can be inspected by the Bureau of Fire and Protection or an authorized team.

Chan said homeowners in subdivisions have already been informed about the suspected scam hubs, adding that informants among subdivision officers play a key role in monitoring these activities.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has also been tasked to submit monthly reports to track the progress of the crackdown.

Chan declined to provide further details regarding the exact location and the number of scam hubs under surveillance.

LCPO City Director Col. Dyan Agustin in a separate interview confirmed that the latest operation was a joint effort that includes technical aspects such as the examination of computer data falling under the jurisdiction of specialized cybercrime units.

Agustin explained that operations against scam hubs are highly technical in nature, requiring coordination with specialized units such as the NBI Cybercrime Division and the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, as well as the issuance of warrants to access and examine computer data.

He also refused to disclose details on other suspected scam hub locations, citing the need to protect ongoing investigations. / DPC