Lapu-Lapu issues traffic advisory for Ironman 70.3

THE Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) has issued a traffic advisory for the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu triathlon event on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The country's biggest triathlon race is returning to Cebu for the 11th time.

It will start at 4 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. It will kick off with a 1.9-kilometer ocean swim from the beaches of the Mactan Newtown. Athletes then tackle a 90-kilometer bike course, taking them past the historic streets of Mactan Island before they head onto the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX Bridge) for a scenic ride towards Cebu City. They return to Lapu-Lapu City for a challenging 21.1-kilometer run to the finish line.

Advisory

In its advisory, CTMS warned motorists of road closures along the race route, which will pass through Barangays Punta Engaño, Mactan, Maribago, Agus, Marigondon, and Subabasbas before proceeding to Cordova.

In a post shared by the Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Office on its Facebook page Friday, April 12, 2024, CTMS advises motorists, especially those in affected areas, to plan their trips accordingly and leave as early as possible.

CTMS further said people with business transactions or heading to the airport to arrive well in advance to avoid delays.

It also urged Ironmam 70.3 participants to arrive early for the event, and all road users muat follow designated rerouting signs during the event.

The triathlon will be held in the same week of "Kadaugan sa Mactan," an event commemorating the heroism of Lapulapu that will be held on Saturday, April 27.

According to Accuweather.com, the temperature in Cebu on April 21 will reach up to 33 degrees Celsius in the morning. However, it will feel more like 36 degrees Celsius due to the "realfeel" factor. There is also an extremely low chance of rain that day.