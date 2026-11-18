THE Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment Service Office (Peso) is holding a local and overseas job fair on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, as part of the Fiesta sa Lapu-Lapu 2026 celebration, offering 4,645 job vacancies.

At least 16 applicants had been hired on the spot as of 10 a.m., Peso manager Kim Francisco said in a media interview.

The job fair gathered 31 employers, composed of 25 local companies and six legitimate overseas recruitment agencies.

Francisco said the participating employers represented various industries, including manufacturing, small and medium enterprises, business process outsourcing, supermarkets, malls and other service providers.

Manpower agencies were also among the participating employers.

He said all participating employers were accredited by the city's Peso office.

The activity is organized in partnership with Aboitiz Economic Estates, MEZ2 Estate, the Department of Labor and Employment Central Visayas, the Office of Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan, and the Office of Senate President Win Gatchalian.

Jobseekers are encouraged to visit the job fair, which will run until 5 p.m. (DPC)