Lapu-Lapu job fair offers over 4,600 openings

JOB seekers can apply for more than 4,600 local and overseas positions during the Fiesta sa Lapu-Lapu 2026 Local and Overseas Job Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The Lapu-Lapu City Government, through its Public Employment Service Office (Peso), will hold the job fair at the Activity Center of The Outlets at MEZ2 Estate in Barangay Basak.

According to Peso, 24 local companies will offer 1,633 vacancies, while six overseas recruitment agencies will offer 2,968 job opportunities.

Event partners

The activity is organized in partnership with Aboitiz Economic Estates, MEZ2 Estate, the Department of Labor and Employment 7, the office of Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan and the office of Senate President Win Gatchalian.

The job fair is part of the City Government’s activities for the annual fiesta.

Local vacancies

Job seekers may visit the venue to explore available positions.

Local openings include sales and store clerks, English as a second language teachers, maintenance personnel, advertising specialists, sales associates and assistants, mechanics, drivers, housekeeping staff and business process outsourcing workers.

Overseas openings

Overseas job openings include truck drivers, nail care specialists, factory workers, electrical engineers, leadmen, registered nurses, mechanics, electricians, carpenters, bartenders and cashiers.

Applicants are advised to bring at least five copies of their updated resume or biodata, as well as a ballpoint pen.

The City Government, led by Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, also encouraged applicants to prepare for possible on-the-spot hiring.

Residents were encouraged to take advantage of the job fair to find employment. / DPC