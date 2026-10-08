Lapu-Lapu launches platform for fare complaints

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has launched a reporting platform where commuters and drivers can report suspected incorrect public utility vehicle (PUV) fare collections.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan in a statement on Thursday, October 8, 2026, said the initiative, “Isumbong ni Mayor Cindi,” seeks to address two fare-related situations experienced by passengers and drivers.

The complaints stem from situations where passengers may end up paying more than the prescribed fare, while drivers may also be shortchanged when they collect less than the proper amount.

The City Government said complaints submitted through the platform will be documented and endorsed to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

The initiative comes after the implementation of the new PUV fare rates in September.

A PUV fare calculator through the OneLapuLapu Super App is also available for users to calculate the expected fare based on their pickup and drop-off points and the distance traveled.

Residents may access “Isumbong ni Mayor Cindi” and the PUV Fare Calculator through Lapu-Lapu City’s citizen portal at citizen.lapulapucitygov.ph. (DPC)