Lapu-Lapu launches ‘Walay Biyaan Project’

THE Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) of Lapu-Lapu City, in partnership with A2D Project—Research Group for Alternatives to Development Inc., officially unveiled the "Walay Biyaan Project" on Friday, July 19, 2024, at Marina Seaview Restaurant, Lapu-Lapu City.

Inaugurated by Lapu-Lapu City DRRMO head Nagiel Bañacia, the project underscores the City's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in disaster risk reduction initiatives.

The "Walay Biyaan Project" aims to strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience specifically for persons with disabilities in the city.

A2D Project is spearheading the initiative "Strengthening Climate and Disaster Resilience in Coastal Areas through Community-Led DRR/CCA Involving and Led by Persons with Disabilities," focusing on the vulnerable barangays of Pangan-an, Caubian, and Caohagan.

The project highlights the necessity of addressing the specific needs of persons with disabilities, older persons, women, and children during disasters, reinforcing a legal framework for community-based disaster management and inclusive risk assessments.

The launch event saw participation from local government stakeholders, civil society, and disabled people's organizations (DPOs), who collaborated to develop disability-inclusive disaster management plans.

Key attendees included City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, Chairperson of Social Services, and councilors Celestino Aying and Jun Alforque, alongside barangay captains Jun Casiao of Pangan-an, Paterno Uy of Caubian, and Ranilo Abayan of Caohagan.

Cuizon expressed her full support for the program, emphasizing the importance of inclusive planning and proactive measures to build a more resilient and supportive environment for all community members.

Bañacia highlighted the city's dedication to ensuring comprehensive disaster preparedness.

"The 'Walay Biyaan Project' embodies Lapu-Lapu City’s commitment to ensuring that every member of our community is prepared and protected in the face of disasters," he said.

The event, held in celebration of National Disaster Resilience Month and National Disability Rights Week, marked a crucial development in the city’s ongoing efforts to enhance disaster resilience and support for vulnerable populations. (Juvffe Almendras, UP Cebu intern)