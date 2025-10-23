Lapu-Lapu marks advances in healthcare, infra, disaster response in mayor’s First 100 Days

The City Government also opened the Lapu-Lapu City Eye Center for Cataract and Pterygium Operations in the public hospital.

Enhanced mental health support, improved lactation spaces for mothers, and stronger collaborations with private hospitals to deliver better patient care were also among the other initiatives.

Chan pointed out that frontline services, such as the Animal Bite Treatment Center and the City Social Welfare and Social Development Office assistance, remain open every day, including weekends and holidays, to serve the public.

Assistance

Following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in northern Cebu, Chan announced that P1 million each in financial assistance would be given to eight affected local government units, including Bogo City and the Municipalities of Borbon, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Sogod, Tabogon, and Tabuelan.

The City Government also fully mobilized its local resources and immediately dispatched its rescue team, composed of a joint team, to Bogo City.

Chan said the rescue team was the first to reach ground zero, taking command of the Emergency Operations Center and leading search, rescue, and retrieval operations.

Relief operations were immediately launched, providing water and assistance to the quake-hit towns. Backed by the Lapu-Lapu Chamber of Commerce, barangays, and local businesses, the City Government also mounted a donation drive that delivered aid to affected communities.

A blood donation drive was also conducted to aid patients affected by the disaster, gathering a total of 276 donors.

Chan also outlined major achievements in various sectors during her report:

Education

The City Government launched its first-ever Scholarship Fair, gathering over 3,500 students and nearly 20 partner schools, where 722 students took on-site qualifying exams and others directly applied to their chosen institutions.

Over 100,000 daycare, elementary, and high school students received free school supplies as part of the City’s education support program.

The City reopened its e-Library with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., offering free Wi-Fi, computer use, and printing services to students.

More than 3,000 public school teachers received P2,000 financial assistance each during the Teachers’ Day celebration, while part-time instructors at Lapu-Lapu City College were granted improved benefits.