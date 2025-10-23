Lapu-Lapu marks advances in healthcare, infra, disaster response in mayor’s First 100 Days

EXPANDED access to healthcare and general services marked major advances in Lapu-Lapu City during Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan’s first 100 Days in Office Report, which highlighted plans to transform the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital into a Level 3 facility.
In her accomplishment report on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, Chan said the City Hospital had strengthened its medical workforce by hiring additional specialists, including an orthopedic-oncology surgeon, two general surgeons, and an anesthesiologist.
The hospital also welcomed another obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYNE), bringing the total number of OB-GYNE doctors to six.
With the expanded roster of specialists, the hospital introduced new services such as orthopedic care, complex biopsies, and ultrasound-guided procedures, enhancing its capacity to manage more cases locally and reducing referrals to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.
The City Government also opened the Lapu-Lapu City Eye Center for Cataract and Pterygium Operations in the public hospital.
Enhanced mental health support, improved lactation spaces for mothers, and stronger collaborations with private hospitals to deliver better patient care were also among the other initiatives.
Chan pointed out that frontline services, such as the Animal Bite Treatment Center and the City Social Welfare and Social Development Office assistance, remain open every day, including weekends and holidays, to serve the public.
Assistance
Following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in northern Cebu, Chan announced that P1 million each in financial assistance would be given to eight affected local government units, including Bogo City and the Municipalities of Borbon, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Sogod, Tabogon, and Tabuelan.
The City Government also fully mobilized its local resources and immediately dispatched its rescue team, composed of a joint team, to Bogo City.
Chan said the rescue team was the first to reach ground zero, taking command of the Emergency Operations Center and leading search, rescue, and retrieval operations.
Relief operations were immediately launched, providing water and assistance to the quake-hit towns. Backed by the Lapu-Lapu Chamber of Commerce, barangays, and local businesses, the City Government also mounted a donation drive that delivered aid to affected communities.
A blood donation drive was also conducted to aid patients affected by the disaster, gathering a total of 276 donors.
Chan also outlined major achievements in various sectors during her report:
Education
The City Government launched its first-ever Scholarship Fair, gathering over 3,500 students and nearly 20 partner schools, where 722 students took on-site qualifying exams and others directly applied to their chosen institutions.
Over 100,000 daycare, elementary, and high school students received free school supplies as part of the City’s education support program.
The City reopened its e-Library with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., offering free Wi-Fi, computer use, and printing services to students.
More than 3,000 public school teachers received P2,000 financial assistance each during the Teachers’ Day celebration, while part-time instructors at Lapu-Lapu City College were granted improved benefits.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held, and a memorandum of agreement was signed for the construction of a new three-story Engineering Department building at Lapu-Lapu City College, donated by a private company.
Tourism, Business
Re-establishment of the Lapu-Lapu City Chamber of Commerce and Industry with 28 active member companies during her first 100 days.
Hosted the Ironman 70.3 triathlon, which drew over 1,400 participants from 49 countries and generated about P150 million in tourism revenue for local stakeholders and MSMEs.
A new Tourist Rest Area was inaugurated at Sta. Rosa Wharf in Olango Island, featuring a Pasalubong Center that highlights local MSME products and provides visitor assistance services.
Additional Tourist Help Desks and police outposts were established in key areas, including Mactan Shrine.
Hosted several major events, including the 13th Visayas ICT Conference, the International Forum on Funds for Responding to Loss and Damage, and the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Glass Conference.
Preparations are underway for two major international gatherings in 2026: the Asean Tourism Forum in January and the 48th Asean Summit in May.
Social Services, Governance
Implemented austerity measures to promote fiscal discipline and resource efficiency, including electricity conservation and stricter waste management, despite its stable financial standing.
Frontline government services expanded to Olango Island, making the Mini City Hall and its satellite offices fully operational to bring essential services closer to residents.
Each of the city’s 30 barangays was funded an additional P500,000 in development assistance for locally relevant and tangible community projects.
The Libreng Serbisyo program continued to deliver free medical and dental check-ups, beauty care, legal consultations, and other public services across all barangays.
A customized service vehicle was turned over for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to improve accessibility and mobility.
The Senior Citizens Community Center, the first in Metro Cebu, was established at Plaza Rizal, along with the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs, Senior Federation, and Veterans’ desks, offering wellness, recreation, and assistance services for the elderly.
The Social Pension and Expanded Centenarian Programs were implemented to honor senior citizens and provide financial support to nonagenarians and octogenarians.
Monthly job fairs by the Public Employment Service Office were conducted, drawing over 4,000 job seekers, with 712 applicants hired on the spot, strengthening employment opportunities.
An Anti-Trafficking in Persons Help Desk was launched in partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers, along with awareness sessions for fisherfolk to combat illegal recruitment and human trafficking.
Infrastructure
Topping-off of its first-ever Socialized Housing Project in Barangay Calawisan under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, the first in Central Visayas to be fully funded by a local government unit.
Planned construction of a modern, green, and disaster-resilient City Hall designed to serve as a future-ready governance hub.
Implementation of intensified tax mapping, in partnership with barangays, to ensure efficient and fair revenue collection without increasing tax rates.
Regular drainage and garbage cleanups are being conducted in all barangays to prevent flooding and maintain environmental cleanliness.
New desalination plants are being established in Barangay Punta Engaño and Olango Island to address water scarcity and ensure sustainable water supply.
Negotiations with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District are ongoing for the upgrading of existing water pipelines to improve distribution efficiency.
Telecommunications companies remove non-functioning wires before the installation of new ones to maintain order and safety in public spaces.
Environment
The Lapu-Lapu City Government signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau-Central Visayas (DENR-EMB 7) for the Adopt-an-Estero Program to strengthen environmental protection and rehabilitation efforts.
Coastal water quality in the city improved by 264 percent, based on the latest report from DENR-EMB 7.
Cease and desist orders were issued to non-compliant waste haulers to ensure proper waste management and environmental compliance.
Two new garbage trucks were distributed to barangays along with 28 motorcycle sidecars for 27 barangays and the Clean and Green Office to enhance waste collection efficiency.
The ban on single-use plastics expanded from Fridays to Sundays to further reduce plastic pollution.
The environmental fee was reduced from P100 to P20 to promote sustainable tourism without burdening visitors.
The Sawra ang Ulan program was further supported and enhanced to improve flood mitigation measures.
The Libreng Tubig program continued to provide free and accessible water to underserved communities.
The Project CINDI Nursery was launched in all public schools through the Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu, promoting environmental awareness and tree-planting initiatives among students.
Peace and Order
Lowest crime rate in Metro Cebu through continued collaboration with the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office and intensified public awareness drives on the 911 emergency hotline.
The Bureau of Fire Protection received new fire support water tankers and a collapsed structure rescue truck.
Disaster response equipment was turned over to the 10 districts of DepEd Lapu-Lapu to strengthen emergency preparedness in schools.
“You have given me a chance to be your mayor by putting your trust in me. Let me prove to you that I hold this trust sacred and do my job in the next two years and 265 days,” said Chan. (DPC)