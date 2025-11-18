Lapu-Lapu mayor suspends classes, gov't work on Nov. 20 for city fiesta

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan signed Executive Order No. 65, suspending classes in all public schools and work in the City Government on Thursday, November 20, 2025, for the observance of the 290th Patronal Fiesta of Nuestra Señora de Regla.

According to the order, the suspension aims to ease traffic congestion and ensure safety as devotees flock to the Virgen de Regla National Shrine in Barangay Poblacion and attend socio-cultural and religious events. November 20 is the main feast day, although the city's overall celebrations are scheduled for November 20 and 21.

Private schools may choose to suspend classes at their discretion. Public schools will schedule make-up classes to meet the requirements of the Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education.

Government offices with frontline services, including the Mayor’s Office, Treasurer’s Office, Business One-Stop Shop, Office of the Building Official, City Health Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office, and Local Civil Registrar, will operate with a skeletal staff.

Essential services such as disaster response, traffic management, waste collection, and hospital operations will continue uninterrupted.

Private businesses and national government offices may also adjust work schedules at management discretion.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly for the city’s major fiesta celebration. (DPC)