Lapu-Lapu mayor welcomes Marcos' consumer relief measures

LAPU-LAPU CITY Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" King-Chan has expressed support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s proposal to amend the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira) to prevent system loss charges from being passed on to electricity consumers.

In a message to SunStar Cebu on Monday, July 27, 2026, Chan said ordinary consumers should not shoulder the cost of losses or inefficiencies in the power system, stressing that they pay for reliable electricity service.

"I fully support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s 2026 State of the Nation Address, particularly his call for the immediate amendment of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira) to ensure that system loss charges are no longer passed on to ordinary electricity consumers," Chan said.

The proposed amendment was among the measures highlighted by Marcos during his 2026 State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday.

"Dili ang ordinaryong konsumidor ang angay mopas-an sa pagkawala o kakulangan sa sistema. Ang katawhan nagbayad sa hustong serbisyo, dili sa mga inefficiencies nga wala nila'y labot," Chan said.

She also backed the President's proposal to raise the annual income tax exemption threshold to P350,000, saying the measure would provide relief to workers by increasing their take-home pay.

"This is a practical and compassionate measure that will increase workers' take-home pay and help Filipino families cope with the rising cost of living," Chan said.

Chan, along with Lone District Representative Junard "Ahong" Chan, was present during the Sona in Manila. (DPC)