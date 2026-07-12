Lapu-Lapu opens expanded college scholarship program

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has officially launched its expanded scholarship program for higher education, with at least 18 applicants already interviewed.

City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairperson of the committee on education and a member of the scholarship committee, told SunStar Cebu that the applicants were shortlisted based on their submitted documents and the updated requirements of the Lapu-Lapu City Scholarship Program for Higher Education.

The program was launched at the Local Youth Development Office (Lydo) on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

“Based (on the) applications submitted, we have shortlisted based on the requirements. So far, we interviewed 18,” said Cuizon in a mix of Cebuano and English.

She said applicants are now being ranked using a merit-and-need-based evaluation system that considers four areas: academic standing, face-to-face interview, socio-economic status, and priority degree programs.

The scholarship program was previously called the Lapu-Lapu City Educational Assistance for Higher Education Program before it was renamed through the amendment of Ordinance 17-062-2026.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan chairs the scholarship committee, while Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President and youth development committee chairperson Orlan Joseph Carungay serves as vice chairperson.

The program aims to provide financial assistance to qualified students enrolled in state universities and colleges, helping ease the cost of higher education.

Expanded requirements

Cuizon said the scholarship requirements were simplified and expanded under the amended ordinance to accommodate more qualified students.

She said the amendments were requested by Mayor Chan to allow more students from Lapu-Lapu City to benefit from the program.

Applicants must submit a completed information sheet with a recent 2x2 photo (white background), the Lydo scholarship application form, academic records such as Form 137, a transcript of records or previous semester grades, a certificate of enrollment, a certified true copy of their course prospectus, and proof that their parents’ or legal guardians’ annual gross income does not exceed P250,000.

Those who cannot submit an income tax return may instead provide a Bureau of Internal Revenue Certificate of Tax Exemption, an affidavit of no or low income executed by their parents or legal guardians, or other documents proving financial need.

Applicants whose family income exceeds P250,000 may still qualify, subject to further assessment. They must submit a verified case summary from the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Applicants must also submit a Commission on Elections certification showing that they or at least one of their parents is an active voter.

All scholarship requirements must be submitted to the Lydo. / DPC