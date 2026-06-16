Lapu-Lapu opens Tourism Expo

LAPU-LAPU City opened a five-day Tourism Expo 2026 on Monday, June 15, as part of efforts to boost local enterprises and strengthen its position as one of the country’s premier travel destinations.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan said the event, held at the Mahi Center in Barangay Ibo, forms part of the city’s 65th Charter anniversary and aims to showcase local hospitality services while supporting artisans and entrepreneurs.

A total of 11 exhibitors from the tourism and hospitality sectors are participating, offering travel and accommodation packages as well as other services to visitors.

The expo serves as a platform for tourism stakeholders, businesses and government partners to showcase their products and services while promoting inclusive growth in the local community.

“Sixty-five years ago, Lapu-Lapu City was a quiet coastal town. Today, it stands as an economic powerhouse, a world-class resort destination, and a global hub for Mice—meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions,” Chan said.

“Tourism remains our bread and butter; it generates thousands of jobs for our workforce, supports our transport sectors and sustains our local artisans and entrepreneurs. We have evolved into a destination fully capable of hosting major international summits, global sporting events and high-level corporate conferences,” she added.

Chan encouraged the public to take advantage of exclusive travel deals, staycation packages and special booking promotions offered by participating exhibitors. The expo will run until June 19.

Meanwhile, Proclamation 1276 declared Wednesday, June 17, a special non-working day in Lapu-Lapu City in celebration of its 65th Charter anniversary, which carries the theme, “Celebrating 65 Years of Service and Progress: Empowered by People, United in Purpose.”

Classes at all levels in both public and private schools in the city have also been suspended as part of the observance. / DPC