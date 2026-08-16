Lapu-Lapu P20 rice program reaches nearly 35K residents

NEARLY 35,000 residents have benefited from Lapu-Lapu City Government’s P20-per-kilo rice program, with 8,305 sacks sold or distributed as of Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

City Government data showed that 34,794 residents availed themselves of the subsidized rice over 80 days.

Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) sold 5,305 sacks directly to 19,763 residents, while the City distributed 3,000 sacks to 15,031 beneficiaries through activities in 29 barangays.

The program was initially launched in March through a Kadiwa pop-up store at City Hall and was expanded in May through the City’s partnership with the Department of Agriculture and FTI.

Eligible beneficiaries now include senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities, Pantawid Pamilya beneficiaries, fisherfolk and indigent residents, who may buy up to 10 kilograms at P20 per kilo.

The City Government also allocated an additional P3 million from its general fund to supplement FTI’s rice supply and expand the program to mainland and island barangays. / DPC