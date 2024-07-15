Lapu-Lapu Palaro medalists to receive cash incentives

STUDENT-ATHLETES from Lapu-Lapu City representing Central Visayas will receive cash incentives based on the medals they won during the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

“If the student-athlete won two medals, the player will receive two cash incentives from the City Government,” said Mark Anthony Bautista, public information officer, in Cebuano.

Bautista told SunStar Cebu on Monday, June 15, 2024, that the incentives for athletes depend on the Sports Commission’s proposal to the City Council for allocation to those who won medals.

He said that according to the Sports Commission, the incentives will likely be P15,000 for gold medalist, P10,000 for silver medalist, and P5,000 for bronze medalist.

However, Bautista said this is not yet final.

On Sunday, June 14, Asia Paraase of Pajo National High School secured another gold medal during her 1,500-meter run held at the Cebu City Sports Center’s track oval.

Paraase was also the first student-athlete to win the first gold medal in the 64th Palarong Pambansa in the 3,000-meter run on June 11.

Another athlete, Troy Nathaniel Abing, from Lapu-Lapu also bagged a gold for Central Visayas in the arnis individual single weapon event on the same day Paraase won her first gold.

Abing, 12, also secured his spot, ranking second, in the synchronized double weapon anyo together with his co-student athletes, Kent Carlo Icot and Shamler Augusto last July 12.

On the same day, the three youngsters also clinched first place in the synchronized sword and dagger anyo, showing their exceptional skills in arnis.

In an earlier report, Mayor Junard Ahong Chan said that all Palarong Pambansa athletes from Lapu-Lapu City who bring home gold, silver, and bronze medals will be recognized with cash rewards.

The 64th Palarong Pambansa, with over 12,000 participants from all over the Philippines, hosted by Cebu City, will wrap up on Tuesday, July 16. / DPC