Lapu-Lapu pilots P20 rice for priority sectors

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government rolled out its first-ever P20-per-kilo rice program during the Kadiwa Pop-up Store at the City Hall Grounds on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan in a public statement said the initiative benefited at least 250 residents, each receiving 10 kilos of rice, with priority given to solo parents and senior citizens.

She said the program is intended to support daily necessities, with the limited supply being given first to those who need it most.

“Through this program, fresh and quality goods are brought closer to our community at lower prices, while ensuring steady income for our farmers, fisherfolk and micro-entrepreneurs,” Chan said in Cebuano.

Chan added that while the P20 rice initiative initially catered to solo parents and senior citizens, the City Government plans to gradually expand the program to other sectors.

According to the City Public Information Office, the two-day activity that ran from March 26 to 27, distributed 50 sacks of rice each day in coordination with the Department of Agriculture (DA) 7 and the National Food Authority (NFA).

Earlier, Chan and officials from DA discussed plans to launch subsidized rice sales under the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program, targeting an April implementation.

The initiative aims to sell freshly milled rice from the NFA at P20 per kilo in designated outlets, with the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market as a potential site and a possible hub in Olango Island to reach island barangays.

Once implemented in Lapu-Lapu City, eligible beneficiaries can purchase up to 10 kilos of rice per transaction, with a monthly limit of 30 kilos for priority sectors.

The affordable rice will prioritize vulnerable sectors such as senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities and beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Additional beneficiaries will include farmers, fisherfolk, transportation drivers, minimum wage earners and public school staff.

First-time buyers must show a valid identification card to register, after which a QR code will be issued to facilitate faster transactions in the future. / DPC