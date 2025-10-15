Lapu-Lapu prioritizes coastal families for 4PH housing units

RESIDENTS from high-risk coastal areas in Lapu-Lapu City will be given priority upon the completion of the first building of the 4PH Socialized Housing Project in Barangay Calawisan.

The structural completion of the first five-story building, set to house 200 housing units, was celebrated with a topping-off ceremony on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan told reporters that 100 families selected for the initial housing units will come from high-risk coastal communities, such as Sitio Camansi in Barangay Pajo.

She added that unit turnover to beneficiaries is targeted for December 2025 or January 2026, while the screening process for eligible applicants is still ongoing.

Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan, in a separate interview, said that other beneficiaries will come from identified shoreline communities in Barangays Pusok, Ibo, Buaya, and Mactan.

He said the first tenement housing building is expected to be completed by the end of November, with roofing and painting accounting for the remaining 10 percent of the work.

Ellen Cañete, division chief of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Central Visayas and focal person for the 4PH program, announced Lapu-Lapu City is the first local government unit to locally finance a 4PH project in the country.

On July 3, 2024, the City Council approved a P227 million budget to back the construction of the housing units, but after the bidding process, the amount was slashed.

Cañete also announced that this is the first 4PH project in the region to have reached the topping-off stage.

The mayor plans to seek additional funding for the project’s second building through the DHSUD 7 or potential public-private partnerships.

The 219-million housing project is set to expand to over 1,000 units, with each unit having a floor area of 24 square meters, across multiple five-story structures at the two-hectare property. (DPC)