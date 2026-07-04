Lapu-Lapu provides school supplies to learners citywide

Antawn Sumalinog / Babag National High School

BABAG National High School in Lapu-Lapu City was among the schools that received school supplies from the Lapu-Lapu City Government on Thursday, June 11, 2026, as part of a citywide distribution program aimed at helping learners prepare for the opening of classes.

The program, themed “Supporting Education, Building the Future, Together for Our Children,” seeks to help students prepare for the new school year by providing essential learning materials.

School officials, local government representatives and barangay leaders attended the ceremonial turnover and distribution held at the school.

In her welcome message, May A. Longakit, speaking on behalf of the school administration, expressed appreciation for the city’s continued support for learners through educational assistance programs.

Students’ gratitude

Students also expressed their gratitude during the event. Representing the student body, Kyle Christopher F. Guillena of Grade 10-Bustamante under the Special Program in Science thanked local officials for investing in the education and future of young learners.

Babag Barangay Captain Eulogio Cesar Manayon highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying the assistance would help students prepare for the academic year.

Manayon also cited other education programs implemented by the city government, including the free transportation initiative led by Mayor Cindi King Chan to address students’ transportation needs.

Community support

Meanwhile, Junior High School Assistant Principal Karl Altubar emphasized the importance of community support in advancing education.

“It takes the whole community to educate a child,” Altubar said, underscoring the value of collective support in helping students achieve a brighter future.

The school supply distribution reflects Lapu-Lapu City’s continuing efforts to promote accessible education and provide assistance to learners through community-based programs.