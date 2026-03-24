Lapu-Lapu pushes coastal road funding before 4th bridge moves forward

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government is pushing that full funding for the coastal road stretching from Barangays Ibo to Pajo be secured first before the fourth bridge project proceeds, stressing its importance in preventing traffic bottlenecks.

Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan told SunStar Cebu on Monday, March 16, 2026, that the request has been raised with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), citing that the road network must be ready ahead of the bridge’s completion.

The City Government had earlier requested project proponents not to use the existing circumferential road and instead construct a dedicated coastal road, an appeal that has already been granted.

The move is to ensure that traffic will not worsen in the city, especially since the planned alignment is close to the existing Marcelo Fernan Bridge, also known as the Second Cebu–Mactan Bridge.

"We are not against the project; we are supporting the project kay syempre dako na og katabang na naa ta'y fourth bridge na mu-cater sa northern part (because, of course, having a fourth bridge that will cater to the northern part will be a big help)," said Chan.

"Amo request punduhan nila ang atong coastal road, before maabot sa atoa (bridge) nana’y klarong pondo ang atoang coastal road (Our request is for them to fund our coastal road so that it already has clear financing before the bridge reaches us)," Chan added.

Based on initial estimates presented to the City officials, Chan said the entire project would require around P10 billion.

The lawmaker said the City Government is awaiting a meeting with DPWH and Jica officials.

Traffic woes

While initial works for the coastal road have begun in Ibo, Chan said the initial allocation of P400 million does not fully cover the entire stretch from Ibo to Pajo.

Without the alternative route, he warned that traffic from the proposed fourth bridge may converge near the second bridge, creating congestion, particularly in Ibo.

Chan said the area is already prone to heavy traffic, especially during peak hours, as about 65,000 employees from the Mactan Economic Zone 1 head home.

At the time the fourth bridge initiative was introduced, Chan was serving as mayor of Lapu‑Lapu City.

Initial studies began as early as 2017, when feasibility work was first conducted on a new crossing to ease congestion.

The planned infrastructure project will be a four-lane, 3.3-kilometer crossing connecting Mandaue City to Lapu‑Lapu City, paired with a 4.9-kilometer coastal road and viaduct system.

In February 2026, Mandaue City officials also met with Jica and DPWH representatives as part of preparations for the fourth bridge and coastal highway, where plans and impacts were presented to Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano.

Discussions focused on relocation plans and support for the more than 200 families who would be affected by the project’s alignment on the Mandaue side.

Funded through Jica’s official development assistance, the project aims to ease traffic congestion and is set for construction in 2026. / DPC