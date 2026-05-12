Lapu-Lapu resumes P20 rice sale amid rising commodity prices

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government relaunched its P20-per-kilo rice program on Monday, May 11, 2026, pushing to make affordable rice accessible amid soaring prices of basic commodities.

The relaunch, held at the Lapu-Lapu City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion, Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan said the initiative initially benefited around 1,000 residents from vulnerable sectors, with 200 sacks of subsidized rice distributed during the activity.

She said each beneficiary received 10 kilos of rice under the City Government’s continuing food security program.

“We remain committed to easing the burden of rising costs for our vulnerable sectors,” Chan said.

Implemented in partnership with Food Terminal Incorporated (FTI) and the Department of Agriculture, the initiative allows the City Government to procure rice at subsidized rates and sell it for only P20 per kilo to qualified beneficiaries, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWD), solo parents, 4Ps beneficiaries, fisherfolk, and indigent residents.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairperson of the committee on social services, said in a message to SunStar Cebu that a total of 64,241 beneficiaries from various vulnerable sectors are qualified to purchase rice under the program.

Of the 64,241 qualified beneficiaries, 41,275 are senior citizens, 11,895 are PWDs, 5,427 are solo parents, and 5,644 are 4Ps beneficiaries.

As of March, Cuizon said 1,835 sacks of rice have already been sold to 7,813 beneficiaries under the City Government’s P20-per-kilo rice program.

She added rice distribution is scheduled from Monday to Thursday, with at least 300 beneficiaries accommodated daily.

Earlier, the City Government had earmarked P3 million from its General Fund to procure additional rice aside from rice distributed through the FTI.

Cuizon explained that the P3 million allocation is equivalent to around 3,000 sacks of rice. However, the initial batch will not be enough to cover the total 64, 241 beneficiaries from vulnerable sectors.

She said that once the 3,000 sacks are consumed, the City Government will procure another batch using the proceeds from the first rollout, ensuring the program’s continuous implementation.

Local officials said the City Government is eyeing the availability of subsidized rice in barangays in the future to make it more accessible to residents. (DPC)