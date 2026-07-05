Lapu-Lapu seeks stronger anti-bullying protections

LAPU-LAPU City is moving to strengthen protections against physical, verbal and online bullying through a proposed ordinance that expands anti-bullying measures in schools and communities.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, principal author of the proposed comprehensive anti-bullying ordinance, told SunStar Cebu on Sunday, July 5, 2026, that the measure expands anti-bullying protections beyond schools to cover the wider community.

“This measure does not only strengthen Republic Act (RA) 10627 but extends anti-bullying protection in the community in particular and the city in general. The proposed ordinance goes beyond the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, which focuses on school setting,” said Cuizon.

“Looking at RA 10627, wherein the focus is only to protect learners inside the school, there is really a need to review and expand the measure,” Cuizon added.

The local legislator said the proposed measure had already been drafted even before the tragic school shooting in Tacloban City, citing reports of bullying raised by concerned citizens on social media.

According to the City Information Office, a public hearing held on Thursday, July 2, gathered representatives from schools, barangays and government agencies to provide recommendations and further refine the proposed measure before its approval.

Cuizon said the proposed measure received positive feedback from participants during the public hearing.

The City Information Office added that the proposed ordinance aligns with Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan’s push to strengthen safeguards for safer, more inclusive and bullying-free schools and communities in Lapu-Lapu City.

Expanded coverage

The proposed ordinance seeks to strengthen anti-bullying measures in Lapu-Lapu City by addressing physical and online bullying and setting up systems for reporting, prevention, intervention and penalties.

The initial draft outlines a comprehensive framework that integrates national laws, including the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 and the Safe Spaces Act, into local governance.

The measure also seeks to prevent, respond to and eliminate all forms of bullying and cyberbullying through coordinated efforts with local authorities and relevant agencies. It also aims to protect residents’ mental health and dignity by providing support for victims and ensuring accountability.

Key provisions

The proposed ordinance calls for a bullying hotline and requires companies to adopt anti-bullying policies. It also covers adult-to-adult bullying in workplaces, while public hearing participants recommended classifying establishments based on the number of employees.

The measure bans bullying in public and private spaces, strengthens reporting and case handling at the barangay and city levels and imposes penalties for violations.

Minors caught bullying must undergo counseling and intervention programs, while adult offenders may face fines of P1,000 to P5,000 for repeated violations or community service. Schools and workplaces that fail to comply may also face sanctions. The ordinance will undergo further deliberation before final approval. / DPC