Lapu-Lapu sends 512 athletes to CVIRAA

A TOTAL of 512 student-athletes from Lapu-Lapu City will compete in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet from March 22 to 27, 2026, in the City of Naga.

The athletes come from both mainland and island schools and are ready to represent their city in different sports events.

The Department of Education (DepEd)–Lapu-Lapu City Division officially sent off the athletes during a ceremony on Monday, March 16, at the Hoops Dome. Also present were 130 students who will join the Regional Festival of Talents (RFOT).

During the event, Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" King-Chan encouraged the athletes to carry the pride of their city and follow the brave spirit of its hero, Datu Lapulapu. She reminded them to do their best, respect others, and compete with honor.

The athletes will be supported by coaches, trainers, and teachers who will guide them and make sure they are safe and prepared during the competition.

Also present at the send-off ceremony were DepEd Schools Division Superintendent Marilyn Andales, Assistant Superintendent Ronald Ferrer, and Lone District Representative Junard "Ahong" Chan.

Rep. Chan said he fully supports the city’s athletes. He also shared that efforts are ongoing to fix issues involving the city’s sports oval, which has been affected by a land concern involving the Philippine Navy.

He added that he has asked President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to review and amend a presidential order, since part of the land belongs to the city government.

Meanwhile, the RFOT competitions opened on March 17 in Dalaguete, Cebu. / DPC