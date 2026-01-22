Lapu-Lapu sparks online debate over AI use in promotional videos

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government found itself at the center of online discussion after netizens noticed the apparent use of artificial intelligence (AI) in promotional videos for its free dialysis program and the new facilities in Barangay Canjulao.
The videos, posted by Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan’s Facebook page, were meant to highlight flagship projects of the local administration, including the Libreng Dialysis sa Lapu-Lapu program and the construction of a long-awaited gym in Barangay Canjulao.
However, instead of focusing solely on the initiatives, many netizens zeroed in on the production style of the videos, particularly the use of AI-generated visuals.
Some users expressed disapproval over the use of AI in government promotions, while others took a lighter approach, laughing about the posts and joking about the unusual visuals.
“Why are we using AI just to showcase the services you’ve delivered? Lisod na ba ron mag interview og tinuod nga tawo? Sa kadaghan sa tawo sa Lapu-Lapu City, mag resort na lang to AI jud?” one netizen commented.
One of the uploaded videos shows the “Veo” watermark, which is a Google advanced AI model designed to generate high-quality, story-driven video clips from text prompts or images, noted for its realistic motion, cinematic visuals, and built-in native audio such as dialogue and sound effects.
SunStar Cebu sought comment from Chan but was informed that she is currently out of town.
The Lapu-Lapu City Government has also not issued an official statement addressing the use of AI in its promotional materials. (DPC)