Lapu-Lapu sparks online debate over AI use in promotional videos

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government found itself at the center of online discussion after netizens noticed the apparent use of artificial intelligence (AI) in promotional videos for its free dialysis program and the new facilities in Barangay Canjulao.

The videos, posted by Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan’s Facebook page, were meant to highlight flagship projects of the local administration, including the Libreng Dialysis sa Lapu-Lapu program and the construction of a long-awaited gym in Barangay Canjulao.

However, instead of focusing solely on the initiatives, many netizens zeroed in on the production style of the videos, particularly the use of AI-generated visuals.