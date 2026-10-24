Lapu-Lapu students learn SOGIESC

Jarred D. Pescadero / Mactan National High School

NEARLY 150 students from the barangays of Mactan, Canjulao, Subang Basbas, and Basak of Lapu-Lapu City attended a Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics (Sogiesc) awareness seminar organized by the City Social Welfare and Development Office on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

Leoni Mario Potot, focal person of the Early Childhood Care and Development, served as the resource speaker and discussed gender sensitivity and the distinctions among sex characteristics, gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation.

The seminar also addressed equality, equity and respect for individuals regardless of their Sogiesc, including issues of discrimination and bullying in schools and communities.

Lovely Glench Abing, a student at the Senior High School Department of Mactan National High School, said the seminar helped her better understand gender and the importance of respecting individual differences.

“Through this seminar, I learned nga dili nato dapat i-judge ang usa ka person based on their appearance, gender expression, or kung kinsa ilang gusto,” Abing said.

She added that differences should not be a reason for discriminating against others, emphasizing the importance of respect, open-mindedness and kindness toward people with different experiences.