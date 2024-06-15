Lapu-Lapu targets 1K blood donors

HEALTH officials emphasized the importance of sustainable blood donation activities during the 20th World Blood Donor Day, Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

Dr. Joan Antonette Albito of the Department of Health (DOH) 7 Center for Health Development told SunStar about the crucial role of conducting blood donation drives in the community.

“Mobile drive donations to the community are very crucial because every day our constituents are in need of blood,” said Albito in a mix of English and Cebuano.

“A single blood donation can already help three individuals,” she said.

Albito said their advocacy is to “encourage everyone to donate and achieve a sustainable supply of blood.”

“For the World Blood Donor Day, we are targeting 1,500 blood recruits and at least 1,000 blood donors. Our supply of blood cannot be ‘one time, big time.’ Every day, as much as possible, there is blood available to help those in need,” she said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Beneficiaries are cancer patients undergoing treatment, individuals involved in vehicular accidents, and patients in need of blood transfusion due to excessive blood loss, she said.

Meanwhile, City Councilor Dr. Emilio Galaroza Jr., committee on health chairman, told SunStar Cebu that the Dugo ko, Kinabuhi mo, Giluwas ko Ordinance of Lapu-Lapu City aims to keep blood donation drives “continuous.”

“We have an ordinance, an ordinance to put our voluntary blood donation in place,” he said.

“The blood donation activity is very crucial. It should be a continuous process,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

The ordinance stipulates that blood drives should not just be held during special events but should be held monthly.

The city official said their target is one percent of the total population as successful blood donors and two percent as potential donors.

The World Blood Donor Day is a World Health Organization program commemorated every June 14 to inform and share awareness of safe blood procedures to donors and patients.

Blood Heroes

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Office, said volunteers must comply with guidelines to be able to donate blood.

“Even though there are those who would like to donate, there are factors that might prevent them from donating. The challenge is to inform the community that they have to follow the instructions from national and subnational to donate successfully,” she said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Healthy individuals ages 16 to 65 are qualified to donate. Minors must have their parents’ consent. Donors must have normal levels of hemoglobin and blood pressure.

Albito said the donor should get a good night’s sleep before undergoing the blood transfusion procedure.

Lapu-Lapu City has been hosting the World Blood Donor Day for over three consecutive years.

In 2023, 695 participants were able to successfully donate blood. / DPC