Lapu-Lapu targets student groups for disaster resilience, preparedness

TO ENSURE proactive community preparedness and mitigate the impact of calamities, the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is integrating innovative programs to equip students with essential survival skills.

As National Disaster Resilience Month kicks off, Lapu-Lapu City DRRM Officer Dr. Nagiel Bañacia shared that the city is actively investing in inter-school competitions and challenges to test and improve students' readiness.

Bañacia spoke during the Kapihan sa PIA forum at the Philippine Information Agency 7 office on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

“We are investing more in the children as the hope of the future. We teach them early on for them to learn because the objective of the country is to be a disaster-resilient country,” Bañacia said.

He added that this will be achieved by cultivating a culture of preparedness across elementary and secondary schools in Lapu-Lapu City.

Bañacia underscored that these initiatives focus on community capability development, particularly for the youth.

Now in its fifth year, the Public School Rescue Olympics is designed to evaluate student preparedness through challenges such as bucket relays, emergency evacuations, and first-aid drills.

He said the skills taught respond directly to the city's primary hazards, such as fires. The challenges introduce students to practical measures for preventing and mitigating these disasters.

According to Bañacia, fire damage in the city has dropped significantly by 99 percent. He attributed this mitigation to collective community efforts, including the active participation of students.

This strategy aligns with the city's Community-managed DRR framework, where local communities act as the primary first responders during disasters.

During the forum, Bañacia introduced the official safety mascot, Opong Andam -- a portmanteau of Oponganon (residents of Lapu-Lapu City) and Andam (the Cebuano word for ready).

To make disaster awareness more engaging for youth, Opong Andam was brought to life through a design contest held across Lapu-Lapu City schools.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) 7 commended the Lapu-Lapu City CDRRMO for its innovative programs during the forum, led by RDRRMC 7 chairperson and OCD Regional Director Joel Mamon.

Mamon also outlined various activities scheduled for the month-long celebration.

Anchored in the four pillars of DRRM -- Prevention and Mitigation, Preparedness, Response, and Rehabilitation and Recovery -- the national observance will feature weekly webinars with various agencies to promote regional disaster resilience.

“With the different activities that promote and strengthen our communities in disaster resilience,” said Mamon.

Themed Naghahanda at Kumikilos Tungo sa Panatag na Bagong Pilipinas, the month-long celebration underscores the importance of grassroots preparedness in building disaster-resilient communities. (Veejay C. Catadman, UP Cebu intern)