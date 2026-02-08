Lapu-Lapu to hold job fair

IN celebration of Valentine’s season and in support of local employment generation, the Lapu-Lapu City Government, through the Public Employment Service Office (Peso), will conduct a Pre-Valentine’s Day Job Fair on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

The job fair will feature 1,469 job vacancies offered by 23 participating companies and employers.

Peso head Kim Francisco, in a message to SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, said the employment office aims to conduct job fairs every month and strategically aligns them with special occasions to make the activities more relevant and appealing to the public.

He added that aligning job fairs with celebrations helps boost public awareness and participation, making the initiative more accessible to the masses.

Job opportunities include the fields of construction, hospitality, retail, logistics, customer service, education and business process outsourcing.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the third floor of Gaisano Grand Plaza Mactan in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Applicants must bring at least five copies of their updated resume or biodata, along with their own ballpen.

The Pre-Valentine’s Day Job Fair will be the second job fair organized by Peso in 2026, following the Sto. Niño Mactan Job Fair. / DPC