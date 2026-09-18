Lapu-Lapu trains residents in lifesaving CPR

AROUND 1,200 people from various sectors in Lapu-Lapu City underwent hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training, surpassing the original target of 1,000 participants as authorities and the private sector sought to strengthen community response to cardiac emergencies.

Councilor Emilio Galaroza Jr., chairman of the City Council’s committee on health and drugs, said the training was crucial because the first few minutes after cardiac arrest can determine whether a patient survives.

The training, held at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob during the second week of September, covered heart health, hands-only CPR and the proper use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Participants were persons with disabilities, solo parents, senior citizens, barangay health workers, community organizations, seafarers and vessel crew.

Galaroza said the program was conducted by the City Ggovernment and Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc. under its “Sagip CPR” advocacy, with support from the Philippine Red Cross, Philippine College of Occupational Medicine, Philippine Coastwise Shipping Association and disaster response groups.

“The message here is that anybody can save lives if and when someone goes into cardiac arrest,” Galaroza said, stressing that residents should be able to begin CPR while waiting for professional responders.

Lapu-Lapu is the third local government unit in Cebu to participate in the program, following Cebu and Mandaue cities, which held similar sessions in recent months.

CPR involves chest compressions at 100 to 120 per minute for an unresponsive person who is not breathing normally. Responders are advised to call 911 or the local emergency hotline, have an AED brought to the scene and follow the device’s voice instructions while continuing CPR.

Patrick Larraga, head of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at Bell-Kenz Pharma, said the program aims to train ordinary bystanders because cardiac arrests can occur in places such as malls, sports facilities and other public areas.

The activity was part of the “Sagip CPR Nautical Highway” initiative, which focuses on the maritime sector, where professional medical assistance may not be immediately available.

Larraga said Cebu was a key location because of its extensive shipping, roll-on/roll-off transport and passenger links. At sea, he said, the first person to respond may be a crew member, passenger or other bystander who knows CPR. / DPC