Lapu-Lapu turns over building to Babag HS

MORE than 5,400 students of Babag National High School (BNHS) are expected to benefit from a new multipurpose building turned over by the Lapu-Lapu City Government on July 3, 2026, as the City continues expanding education infrastructure to address the growing needs of public schools.

The newly completed facility will provide additional space for classes, student development activities, school programs and community events, helping ease congestion brought about by the school’s increasing enrollment.

During the turnover and blessing ceremony, Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Marilyn Andales thanked the City Government for its continued investment in public education, saying the building will strengthen the school’s capacity to serve its learners.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan reaffirmed the City’s commitment to improving public education through close coordination with Congress, the Department of Education (DepEd) and national government agencies.

Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan said quality education begins with quality learning facilities, describing the new building as a space where students can learn, develop their talents and celebrate their achievements.

The facility was formally turned over to school officials following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing led by Rev. Fr. Jojo E. Ocenar, M.S.C.

In a separate interview, Local School Board Secretary Shyra Alexis Antonio said Lapu-Lapu City currently has about P249 million worth of ongoing education infrastructure projects, including school buildings and multipurpose facilities in various public schools.

The mayor also said the City plans to construct more educational facilities and strengthen coordination with DepEd, the Philippine National Police and barangays to ensure safer learning environments. She added that the City will continue expanding sports facilities, providing incentives to student-athletes and coaches and supporting higher education, technical-vocational training and employment opportunities for learners.