Lapu-Lapu unveils renovated fire district building

THE newly renovated Lapu-Lapu City Fire District building was formally blessed and turned over during a ceremony on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, along with City Fire District Fire Marshal Arnel Abella, led the event, which included a blessing ceremony, ribbon cutting, unveiling of the commemorative marker, and the official turnover of the upgraded facility.

Chan said the upgraded fire district building is expected to enhance operational efficiency and provide better support facilities for firefighters serving Lapu-Lapu City.

She said the renovation forms part of the local government’s continuing efforts to strengthen public safety and disaster preparedness, particularly in improving emergency response capabilities.

The upgraded facility now includes improved living quarters, expanded workspaces, newly installed air-conditioning units, a central staircase and pantry, and a more efficient processing area for Fire Inspection Certificates to better serve the public.

Bureau of Fire Protection Director Jesus Fernandez, Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan, members of the City Council, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Nagiel Bañacia, along with other officials and personnel, attended the event. (DPC)