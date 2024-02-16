Lapu-Lapu welcomes Ironkids aquathlon

IN A bid to promote active and healthy lifestyles among children, an aquathlon event was unveiled during a press conference at The Reef Resort on Feb. 14, 2024.

The Lapu-Lapu, Cebu – RLC Ironkids (Swim.Run) – 2024 will be on April 20, hoping to provide an enjoyable and engaging experience for kids. The aquathlon is one of the side events of the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, coinciding with the celebration of the 503rd Victory at Mactan.

Organizers and officials present during the press conference included District Rep. Cindi Chan, Princess Galura (president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc.), Dan Carlo Torres (brand management head), Gerra Lizares (general manager of The Reef Resort) and Association of Barangay Councils president Jasmine “Daday” Chan.

The Lapu-Lapu, Cebu – RLC Ironkids is committed to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle among children and teenagers. By providing them with an opportunity to engage in an aquathlon consisting of swimming and running, the event attracts young athletes from diverse backgrounds and skill levels, fostering collaboration and sportsmanship in the community.

The Ironkids offers the following age group categories and expected distances: Six to eight years old (100m swim, 1 km run), nine to 10 years old (150m swim, 1.5 km run), 11 to 12 years old (200m swim, 1.5 km run), and 13 to 15 years old (250m swim, 2 km run).

Ironkids serves as an inspiring platform for the next generation of athletes to ignite their passion for sports and healthy living.