Lapu-lapu’s Cecille Tennis Club hosts 1-day friendly tournament

TWO weeks after playing as the visitors, the 60-strong Cecille Tennis Club (CTC) of Lapu-Lapu City hosted 30 members of the Moalboal Tennis Club Night Shift to a one-day tournament at their twin courts on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

The CTC, established in 2004, boasts of hard and clay courts. Its members rolled the red carpet for the tennis players from the southern tourist town, which they visited last Feb. 10.

“We had so much fun during our visit and our members prepared for days to make sure they will also enjoy their visit,” said Sheena Holmes, who manages the club owned by Mario and Cecila Rizon.

Noel Grengia, president of the visiting MTC-NS, and cousin Soc Belarmino played the first match, which ended in a 7-7 draw against Pacifico Espinosa and Mark Diamante before the visitors scored the first win with Ray Mendoza and Jake Gador, the local civil registrar of Moalboal, handily beating Mark Monsanio and Peter Madale, 8-4.

However, the hosts got the next two wins; Aristedes Hortelano and Jhunreal Espinosa beat Junsell Suringa and Arvin Chiong, 8-5, and Hortelano made it two in a row, pairing up with Jean Claude Tumulak for an 8-5 win over Chiong and Larry Asero.

The first women’s match had the host pair of Jeraldine Negro and Ivy Madale eking out an 8-7 (6) win over Patricia Mendoza and Ashley Pagalan before the day’s second draw between lawyers Mario Rizon Jr. and Rey Cortes of CTC and Timothy Joseph Chiong and John Redoble of Moalboal.

Moalboal got its second win with Richard Tabanao and Rom Caballero overcoming Joseph Banusos and Richard Arong, 8-2, before Bernie Bunghug and Berine Blyre Buanhug returned the favor against the father-and-son tandem of Buen and Seth Rabuya, 8-2.

Meanwhile, Gerry Rabuya teamed up with Vivencio Delgado Jr. to beat Rogelio Dungog and Dani Serenio, 8-6, before the day saw its third draw between Victoria Guerra and Cherry Boone and Angie Taplin and Christine Seno.

The host got the upper hand in the last nine matches, winning six times and drawing once.

Veverly Napala and Hila Entervencion beat Sarah Yosores and Pagalan, 8-2; Cherry Boone and Mary Rossete dela Pena beat Anna Andriushina and Patricia, 8-2; Cecilia Rizon and Jingky Galario defeated Delaine Louix Pepito and Rosalinda Yingling, 8-2; Faye Canezal and Emille Serenio outlasted Elsa Nacion and Lira Grace Suringa, 8-6; and Francelyn Quijano and Loida Tuck defeated Lira Grace and Sol Villarin, 8-1.

On the other hand, Moalboal’s Elsa and and Lido Nacion defeated Joy Padillo and Dana Ruiz, while Villarin and Pagalan played Francelyn Quijano and Loida Tuck to a 7-7 draw.

“The losers enjoyed the visit, the winners more so. It was a great friendly visit to CTC,” said Yingling. / ML