Lapu-Lapu’s Peso: 2025’s final job fair draws 810 jobseekers

THE Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment Service Office (Peso) capped its final job fair for 2025 with over 800 individuals registering for opportunities.

Peso head Kim Francisco, in a message to SunStar Cebu, said the Fiesta sa Lapu-Lapu Local and Overseas Job Fair 2025 marked the agency’s 15th and last job fair of the year.

Of the 810 job registrants, 558 applied for local positions, while 252 registered for overseas opportunities.

A total of 25 local employers and seven accredited overseas recruitment agencies participated in the job fair.

Hired on the spot

Francisco reported that 155 applicants were hired on the spot during the event held on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Activity Center, The Outlets at MEZ2 Estate, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

“For next year (2026), we will continue partnerships with the private sector and government agencies at Peso Lapu-Lapu so that we can carry out more programs and activities,” said Francisco.

He added that Peso is poised to fully implement the Career Support and Development Program in 2026, offering career guidance to Grade 10 and Grade 12 students.

The Fiesta sa Lapu-Lapu Local and Overseas Job Fair 2025 was organized in cooperation with Aboitiz Economic Estates, MEZ2 Estate, The Outlets, the Department of Labor and Employment and other partner agencies and companies. / DPC