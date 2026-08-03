Mobile school brings education to Olango Island

OUT-OF-SCHOOL children, youth, and adults on Olango Island now have easier access to basic education after the Lapu-Lapu City Government and the Department of Education launched the city's first Alternative Learning System (ALS) Mobile School Vehicle on Monday, Aug. 3.

Stationed on Olango Island, the mobile classroom brings ALS programs straight to areas with high numbers of out-of-school residents who struggle to attend regular school classes.

The unit was unveiled during a turnover ceremony at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall Grounds, attended by Schools Division Superintendent Marilyn Andales, Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Ronald Ferrer, City Council members, and representatives from the Federation of Parents-Teachers Association.

Inside the mobile classroom

‘Earl Adrian Cejas, the ALS focal person for the DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division Office, explained that the vehicle features foldable tables and chairs capable of hosting more than 40 learners per class session.

"The vehicle shall primarily serve to reach, locate and map out-of-school children, youths and adults in special cases to access and continue their education through ALS Program and finish basic education with quality learning experience," Cejas said.

"This mobile vehicle project would guarantee widest access and full reach to underserved or unserved areas and offer ALS Program to out-of-school learners."

Cejas said the ALS Mobile School Vehicle is expected to operate year-round and is designed to equip learners with lifelong skills and knowledge needed to pass the ALS Accreditation and Equivalency Test, allowing them to accelerate the completion of their basic education.

He added the initiative targets to serve enrolled ALS learners who are unable to attend classes at their designated Community Learning Centers.

At present, the ALS program in Lapu-Lapu City is delivered through a network of learning facilities consisting of 14 ALS Community Learning Centers in various barangays, 12 school-based learning centers in public elementary and junior high schools, and 11 public senior high schools offering the ALS Senior High School program.

DepEd data shows that Lapu-Lapu City currently has 1,258 learners enrolled in ALS Elementary and Junior High School programs, along with 465 learners pursuing Senior High School.

A second chance at education

Costing between P600,000 and P700,000, the project was created through a partnership between DepEd Lapu-Lapu City and the City Government under Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" King-Chan.

In a message, City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairperson of the Committee on Education, shared that Mayor Chan continues to expand ALS initiatives, particularly for island residents.

"The mobile facility will accommodate more learners who may otherwise find it difficult to attend regular ALS classes. This initiative is expected to increase ALS enrollment across Lapu-Lapu City, resulting in more graduates and providing more individuals with a second chance to complete their education and build a better future," Cuizon said.

The mobile classroom begins operations immediately, with a dedicated ALS teacher assigned to teach and run community outreach on Olango Island. DPC