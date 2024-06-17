Lapu mayor bares key infra projects during Charter Day

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan highlighted the development of the locality’s big-ticket projects during the 63rd Charter Day celebration on Monday, June 17, 2024.

He announced in his speech the ongoing road improvements and expansions in Barangays Basak, Punta Engaño, Calawisan and Babag.

“As mayor of Lapu-Lapu City, I commit myself to continue the change that we have effected and sustain the momentum of progress that we have started,” he said.

Also in the pipeline are the excavation and installation of drainage systems with outfalls in Barangays Basak and Canjulao to help mitigate flooding in the city, he said.

Rehabilitation of government buildings and facilities in the city is also in the works after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette (Rai) on Dec. 16, 2021, he added.

Also among the key infrastructure projects in the city is the construction of a five-story socialized housing facility in Calawisan, which is estimated to house 200 to 1,500 units in the two-hectare lot. This is expected to be completed this year.

Moreover, the groundbreaking of the Lapu-Lapu Expressway (LLEX), which was set for June 14 was moved to June 26, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expected to lead the event.

The P25-billion LLEX project is expected to provide motorists with a faster route going to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport as it will connect the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway to the airport. It is also expected to solve traffic congestion in the area.

Another big project for Lapu-Lapu City is the construction of the proposed Cebu-Mactan fourth bridge.

However, Chan pointed out that this P76.412 billion project will only be realized after the completion of the four-lane coastal road highway, which is a component of the project’s building plan.

The coastal road connecting Barangays Pajo, Pusok, and Ibo is expected to be implemented this year, he said.

Meanwhile, another bridge is also expected to be constructed, connecting Sitio Sudtunggan in Barangay Basak to Gabi, Pilipog Road, the mayor said.

Another big infrastructure project that Chan highlighted in his speech was the 400-hectare reclamation project, also known as the Mactan Cebu Ocean City (MCOC).

Currently, MCOC is in the process of renewing the area clearances, while members of the City Council are reviewing the capability of the developer.

According to Chan, the construction of the reclamation project will include commercial centers, business hubs, an economic zone, and a recreational park.

The project is estimated to generate around 100,000 jobs, said Chan in a separate interview with SunStar Cebu.

Meanwhile, construction of the Mactan Expo Center has already begun and will soon rise in Barangay Mactan. / DPC