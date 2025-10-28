Lapu mayor clarifies missile storage project at Navforcen

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan addressed concerns about the security and safety aspects of a publicized missile storage facility project at the Naval Forces Central (Navforcen) base.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Chan said the project had been discussed with transparency even during her time as the lone district representative of Lapu-Lapu City.

She added that if there had been any issues concerning security or confidentiality, the Philippine Navy would have already informed the City Government about it.

Chan also acknowledged that the presence of both an air base and the Navforcen headquarters in Lapu-Lapu City makes it a potential target, but stressed that the existence of these defense assets also ensures that measures are in place to safeguard the area.

She also responded to questions regarding the project’s tarpaulin, explaining that it was displayed to promote transparency and inform the public that they are doing something. (DPC)