Lapu mayor orders study on possible 4-day work week at City Hall

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan has ordered a study on the possible implementation of a four-day work week at Lapu-Lapu City Hall following a directive from the Office of the President requiring government agencies to adopt stricter energy conservation measures.

The move comes after Chan’s issuance of Memorandum Circular 114 on March 6, 2026, which encourages government offices to reduce energy use.

Chan met with key officials, including City Administrator Danilo Almendras and Human Resource Management and Development Office head Mario Dennis Calvo, to discuss the feasibility of adopting a compressed work schedule.

While open to the proposal, the mayor stressed the need for a careful review to ensure public services will not be disrupted, particularly access to basic government services.

Concerned offices have been given two weeks to study the possible impact and feasibility of the arrangement.

She assured that frontline offices providing health, public safety, and disaster response services will remain fully operational even if the proposal moves forward. (DPC)