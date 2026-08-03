Lapu nets 13 golds in India

THE sticks of Lapu-Lapu City struck loud and clear on the international stage as the Lapu-Lapu Arnis de Abanico team captured 20 medals, including 13 golds, in the opening two days of the 18th World Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (Wekaf) World Championships in New Delhi, India.

The Cebuano bets ruled the Anyo Team Demonstration event before dominating the full-contact competitions at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, adding five silver and two bronze medals across the cadet, junior, and senior divisions.

Leading the gold-medal charge were Jamaica Jane Vasquez, Jack Noah Abatayo, Clarence Prado, Nicollete Ybañez, Mike Jorie Israel, and Kurt Imbert Limbaga, who topped their respective weapons divisions.

The silver medalists also powered Lapu-Lapu’s strong showing, with Saturnino Gestopa IV, Jannalyn Ycoy, Kim Buenviaje, and Avegaile Alpanta earning podium finishes in their respective events.

Padded Point

Lapu-Lapu continued its dominant run in the Padded Point competitions, with Abatayo, James Clay Beltran, Ybañez, Israel, Gestopa IV, and Limbaga capturing gold medals in their respective divisions.

Kate Iccy Solis and Shamler Augusto added silver medals, while Prado and Juny Putot contributed bronze medals to the Cebuano squad’s overall tally.

The impressive medal haul underscored Lapu-Lapu’s dominance against top arnis practitioners from around the world, as the team proudly carried Cebu’s fighting tradition onto the global stage.

The delegation departed from Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, July 28, for the 18th Wekaf World Championships, which is being held at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium from Saturday, Aug. 1, to Tuesday, Aug. 4. / DPC