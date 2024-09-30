Lapu observes pink October, offers free medical services

IN OBSERVANCE of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the Lapu-Lapu City Government is offering free medical services, specifically aimed at supporting breast cancer patients.

This was announced earlier during the regular flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Monday, September 30, 2024.

City Health Office (CHO) head Agnes Realiza said the program will cover free mammograms, ultrasound, MRI, CT scan, and other diagnostic laboratory services related to breast cancer.

The CHO head added that patients interested in the free medical program can visit Representative Cynthia "Cindi" King-Chan's office to obtain a referral form to avail themselves of the free assistance.

A medical examination or abstract must be presented at any private hospital to access the free services, which will be effective all-year round.

Aside from the free medical assistance, the CHO will hold simultaneous lectures in all 30 barangays to provide information on breast cancer prevention and guidance on performing manual breast examinations.

Realiza said this initiative reflects the City's dedication to providing essential healthcare resources and promoting early detection and treatment for those affected by breast cancer.

"Our goal is early detection of breast cancer, as detecting it at the first stage significantly increases the chances of successful treatment. By identifying it early, we can prevent it from progressing to stage 2 or stage 3," said Realiza.

On October 1, a zumba activity and candle lighting will be conducted at the Mactan Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City. (DPC)