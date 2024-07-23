Lapu provides free devices, assistance to PWDs

PERSONS with disabilities (PWDs) could avail of free assistive devices and livelihood assistance through the City Government’s Social Welfare Development Office (CSWDO).

During the culmination of the National Disability Rights Week on July 23, 2024, Junard Abalos, officer-in-charge of CSWDO, shared with SunStar Cebu the City’s initiatives in helping PWD who seek services that are free of charge.

Abalos highlighted that the City Government earmarks a budget of about P1 million annually for assistive devices alone.

According to the CSWDO officer, wheelchairs, cranes, crutches, and hearing aids are given to those who request them from their office.

“This is per request and for assessment. We will look into the financial capabilities of the individual,” said Abalos in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He also highlighted that a livelihood assistance program is also granted to these individuals who plan to build their businesses but need further financial aid.

“Aside from financial assistance and assistive devices, we also afford them livelihood assistance. Some of our PWDs are business-minded, so we extend help by giving them additional capital,” said Abalos in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“If they think they need more capital, they can go to our office, we will profile them, and if they pass we will give them the capital,” he added.

All applicants will undergo an assessment that includes an interview, profiling, and capability building.

Once the applicant passes, the given capital will depend on the results of the assessment but won’t go below P5,000, said Abalos.

An annual cash assistance of P3,000 for PWDs in Lapu-Lapu is distributed every June and December, totaling P6,000 annually.

National Disability Rights Week

About 700 attendees from the 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu City participated in the last day of National Disability Rights (NDR) Week. The NDR is a week-long national event that commences yearly from July 17 to 23 to heighten awareness of PWD human rights and promote inclusivity.

In Lapu-Lapu, various activities, such as caravans, forums, parades, and sporting events took place during the celebration, said Kristina Amoren, focal of the Person with Disability Affairs Office.

The Commission on Human Rights was also invited to help address various concerns involving the PWD sector.

Recently, the CSWDO received a letter complaining that a pharmacy in Lapu-Lapu did not give a discount to a PWD customer, said Abalos.

“We saw that they lack an educational campaign with our partners, so we will call a forum for all pharmacy owners to discuss this concern to make our application uniform,” said Abalos.

Abalos said they have already written a formal letter to the management and went to the pharmacy. / DPC