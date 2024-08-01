Lapu residents warned vs. water-borne diseases

WITH the onset of the rainy season and the country’s transition to La Niña, Lapu-Lapu City residents are told to enforce proper sanitation practices and access clean water to avoid contracting waterborne diseases.

Agnes Realiza, City Health officer, told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, that waterborne diseases are prevalent in the City, although it is not alarming.

“We have isolated cases but that is normal, it is inevitable. So far, there are no instances of clustering or an outbreak,” said Realiza in a mix of Cebuano and English.

According to the City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit data, the City has 85 recorded cases of acute bloody diarrhea, 24 cases of acute viral hepatitis, and 22 cases of typhoid and paratyphoid fever from January to June 2024.

In the same period of last year, the City logged 82 cases of acute bloody diarrhea, 23 acute viral hepatitis, and 15 cases of typhoid and paratyphoid fever.

Waterborne diseases are transmitted through water by pathogenic microorganisms that can be acquired by drinking and eating food exposed to contaminated water.

Realiza said the City continuously reminds the public about proper environmental sanitation and maintaining uncontaminated water through information drives led by a community health team or barangay health workers.

She added that since it is already the rainy season, they intensify these information drives by proactively conducting house-to-house visits and inspections.

“We inspect and educate individuals since it is already the rainy season to stay vigilant in getting their water sources. We also really emphasize sanitation such as proper hand-washing, before eating and after going to the toilet,” said Realiza.

Early signs of any waterborne diseases such as diarrhea should be consulted to be treated immediately, Realiza advised.

Realiza suggested that it is best to place comfort rooms and septic tanks far away from water sources to prevent contamination.

The City Health officer also said they are conducting regular water sampling, every month to six months in establishments.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach out to the City Sanitation Office for further details on the water sampling initiatives and measures but they have not responded as of press time.

On July 30, the Lapu-Lapu City Government launched an initiative “Search for Best Practices in Water Collection Systems” through the City Disaster Risk Reduction held at the Marina Seaview. / DPC