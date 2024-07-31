Lapu schools go digital

The use of digital televisions during class discussions made elementary students more active in class, said Mary Ann Crescencio, adviser of one of the special science classes in Marigondon ES.

“With the use of the interactive display board, the pupils are eager to learn; they are really participative as it catches their attention. Something the students can relate (to) since they belong to Generation Z, which are already digital natives,” she told SunStar Cebu in an interview on Wednesday, July 31.

Crescencio added that teachers also need to adapt and think of new strategies to meet the new learning landscape among 21st-century learners.

The new technology was not only beneficial to students but also to teachers like Sheila Dumagil, a grade 1 teacher of Lapu-Lapu City Central ES. She said that with the device, she has more time to provide activities to the children with fewer preparations.

Dumagil acknowledged the need for teachers to “upgrade” their skills to keep pace with the new advancements introduced for the current generation of pupils.

Ma. Bella Pacaldo, a teacher from the Lapu-Lapu City Central ES and one of the focal persons who submitted the technology request to the Department of Education’s school division in 2019, expressed her fulfillment in seeing how it has benefitted learners today.

“We need to cope with the changing times. The new landscape and system of education are already fast-paced. Children need something to visualize and a device that they can manipulate and interact with,” said Pacaldo.

“Beyond the learners using the interactive television during classroom instruction. Teachers can also utilize it if we have staff meetings instead of using overhead projectors,” she added.

Marigondon ES principal Marichu Ligan reported that there are three interactive digital television situated individually in the classrooms of their special science classes in grades 1 to 3.

Likewise, Lapu-Lapu City Central ES has three digital interactive televisions in their special science classes in grades 1 to 3, said the school principal, Adela Parsomala.

School heads and personnel of both schools confirmed that the interactive televisions were donated by the City Government in 2020; however, they just fully utilized the televisions after the pandemic in 2022. / DPC