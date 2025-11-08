Lapu Selection edges out Cebu Greats

THE Lapu-Lapu City Heroes edged out Cebu Greats, 88–80, in an exhibition match witnessed by a huge crowd, including Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan, at the Lapu-Lapu City Hoops Dome on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

Though they were thrilling in most ways, the Heroes came on strong in the last four minutes to secure the win, with veteran guards Shaquille Imperial and Mac Tallo joining big men Kint Ariar and Junel Bonganciso in the scoring spree down the stretch.

The Cebu Greats of coach Junthy Valenzuela seemed to be in a comfortable lead when Dondon Hontiveros and Joseph Terso took turns raining treys beyond the arc and posted a wide margin, 60–48, early in the third quarter.

But the Heroes began to turn the tables in their favor when they dropped a 26–14 run that knotted the count at 74-all.

Abad broke the deadlock with a pair of free throws and later hit a three-pointer as they raced away, 82–74.

The Cebu Greats showed signs of life when Hontiveros completed a four-point play, 80–82, but that was their last push as the Heroes went back to work.

Cebu Greats reliables Jun Manzo, JR Quiñahan, and Reeve Ugsang were not able to play for their respective reasons.

Meanwhile, team manager Jhon Santos was elated at how the Cebu-based fans cherished and warmly welcomed the Cebu Greats.

With what he had seen, Santos did not discount the possibility of hosting Cebu Greats games at the Hoops Dome.

In the meantime, Santos also revealed that they are very much willing to accept invitations, especially in Cebu, if time permits.

“Yes, kung ‘yan ang paraan para mapasaya at mapalapit pa lalo ang team sa mga fans, kahit nagpapahinga ang team dahil off-season, gagawan namin ng paraan,” he added.

Lapu-Lapu City Sports Commission chair Vince Chan Carunggay lauded Cebu Greats for heeding their invitation and living up to expectations. / JBM